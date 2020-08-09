As Ford CEO, Farley must nail key vehicle launches

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION
Executive Chairman Bill Ford, left, will hand the reins of his family’s company to Jim Farley, center, who in October will succeed Jim Hackett as CEO.

DETROIT — Jim Farley's gambit at the outset of the Great Recession to leave a flourishing career at Toyota Motor Corp. to help save a foundering Ford Motor Co. has paid off: In less than eight weeks, he'll become CEO.

While Ford is nowhere near the precarious position it was in when Farley moved from Southern California to Michigan at the end of 2007, the 58-year-old will enter the chief executive's office Oct. 1 with much to fix.

He inherits a company that remains out of favor on Wall Street with a balance sheet weighed down by legacy warranty costs and the effects of an $11 billion global restructuring begun by his predecessor. After Ford botched the rollout of the Explorer in 2019, Farley will have to execute flawless launches of four of the automaker's most highly anticipated vehicles in recent memory.

He'll also have to continue navigating a changing industry and fend off new rivals aiming to dethrone Ford's most profitable vehicle line — F-Series pickups — with battery-electric offerings that promise eye-popping capability.

And he'll have to do it all amid a global pandemic that continues to threaten Ford's dealer body, supplier network and manufacturing operations.

"While Ford's new vehicle lineup has shown some promise with the Mustang Mach-E and Bronco, we think Farley will have his work cut out to 'right the ship,' as Ford remains in the middle of a multiyear restructuring and we don't see its vehicle sales returning to pre-COVID levels anytime soon," CFRA research analyst Garrett Nelson said in an investor note last week.

But analysts say outgoing CEO Jim Hackett established a framework that could set Farley up for success, and dealers think Farley's passion for the industry and strong relationship with the retail network make him an ideal leader.

Reaction

"At this point, Mr. Farley is ready to take over. He has been a colorful character through the years, but I believe he's going to be an effective leader. I think the transition will be very smooth and orderly. They have a plan in place, they've been working toward this, and I think it'll be just fine."
-- Jim Demmer, vice president of Jack Demmer Ford in Wayne, Mich.

"The fact that Jim Hackett is going to stay on for a number of months will enable a smooth transition to an internal Ford person. I like the fact that Jim Farley is a product guy and a car guy; I think that's always a good thing. From the dealership perspective, it's all about the product and creating the product. Between Jim Hackett and Jim Farley, they have certainly worked together to come up with dynamite products that are launching now. Jim Hackett has really set the stage for some really great products that are about to come out. Ford and Bill Ford Jr. has made a nice transition from one CEO to another."
-- Todd Szott, dealer partner at Szott Auto Group in Highland, Mich.

"I think the change right now is good. It was time to go in a different direction. [Farley's] background has been cars all his life. He's a real car guy."
-- Jim Seavitt, owner of Village Ford in Dearborn, Mich.

"Jim has a unique combination of talent, work ethic, hunger to learn and passion for this business. His leadership style is driven from within and is powered by an unwavering commitment of excellence to the people of Ford, with no personal agenda. As a result, he makes great decisions and is able to align the organization."
-- Jim Press, executive vice president of McLarty Cos., a dealership group in Little Rock, Ark.

"I'm extremely pleased to hear Jim has been named as the individual to succeed Mr. Hackett. He is an exceptional leader. He's a tireless worker; he's very professional. His drive and his ambition are second to none. He loves the industry, and he loves Ford. Jim has more passion than anyone I know."
-- Sam Pack, CEO of Sam Pack Auto Group in Dallas

-- Michael Martinez and Whitney McDonald

"He has a strong desire to lead, and he's performed at a high level at every position he's been in," said Sam Pack, a longtime Ford dealer in Dallas who works closely with Farley as a member of Ford's product committee. "He'll be engaging with his employees and with the dealer body. We know Jim, and we have a high degree of confidence in him."

‘Totally engaged'

Those close to Farley describe him as an inexhaustible worker who is approachable and asks questions.

"He doesn't know what a time clock is," said Rhett Ricart, CEO of Ricart Automotive Group in Columbus, Ohio. "I'll get text messages from him Saturday morning, Sunday night. He is totally engaged."

This spring, as Congress hashed out a $2 trillion economic stimulus package in response to the pandemic, Farley spoke daily with Ricart, this year's chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, about what could best help Ford's retail network. Ricart, in turn, asked Farley to lobby governors to let dealers at least keep service departments open under shelter-in-place orders.

It was during that time, Hackett said last week, that Farley secured his place as his successor.

That didn't surprise Jim Press, the former Toyota Motor North America COO who worked closely with Farley at the Japanese automaker. Farley, a lifelong car fanatic nicknamed Jimmy Car-Car while growing up in Argentina, was "born to be Ford CEO one day," Press said.

He has "the right blend of circumstance, tremendous personal qualities and capability, tireless work and good fortune," said Press, who later became deputy CEO at Chrysler Group and is now executive vice president of McLarty Cos. dealership group. Farley, who will be the first Ford CEO to have worked at a competitor, has learned from his previous bosses, Press said.

"From Yuki Togo at Toyota, who represented the highest level of emotional intelligence, to Alan Mulally's leadership genius to Mark Fields' exceptional business talent and Jim Hackett's vision and understanding of the mobility future, Jim has continued to grow and add new dimensions," he said.

Dealer connection

One dimension that has long been part of Farley's leadership style — in contrast to Hackett — is a deep connection with dealers.

In 2008, about six months after Farley quit Toyota, he gave a passionate speech to 1,400 Ford retailers gathered in Las Vegas that touched on his family's history with the company, including his grandfather's role as one of Henry Ford's early employees. At the end, he received a standing ovation.

Pack remembers the meeting as both emotional and uplifting.

"He brought excitement and enthusiasm and a great deal of insight," Pack said. "He made a very impactful first impression."

That style has carried through his career at Ford. He met with dealers in late 2018 — poetically in the same Bellagio hotel conference room as the 2008 meeting — to rally them around Hackett and a new advertising campaign with a similarly impassioned speech.

REUTERS
Joining the club: Jim Farley, right, will become Ford CEO on Oct. 1. He is shown at the 2013 Detroit auto show with Executive Chairman Bill Ford, left, and then-CEO Alan Mulally.

This year, before the coronavirus halted travel, dealers say Farley promised them quicker response times and faster rollouts of new products.

"You can sense it from his voice when he talks, he loves this business," Ricart said. "I think he's perfect for this."

‘It's about us'

The pressure on Farley to deliver will be intense.

He'll be Ford's fourth CEO in the nearly seven years that Mary Barra has held the top job at General Motors. After Mulally — the man who hired Farley away from Toyota — retired in mid-2014, both Fields and Hackett failed to reverse a downward slide in Ford's stock price.

"Because you've had two CEOs now that haven't gotten any traction, I think there's going to be a lot of tension on getting traction quickly," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive. "From a leadership standpoint, you don't want the ship to change direction every couple of years."

It's likely that Farley will accelerate changes to Ford's product portfolio. He's credited with largely shaping the design of the Mustang Mach-E and the Bronco, and Hackett said Ford "hit home runs" whenever Farley spearheaded a project.

Ford, in the coming years, is likely to continue building on its strengths in pickups, commercial vehicles and emotional products such as the Bronco and Mustang subbrands.

"Just because of who he is, you're going to get more transparency, more attention to product," Schuster said. "That's where I think we'll likely see the most change."

Farley has said he sees opportunities for Ford to increase profits through connected-vehicle technology, such as telematics systems for commercial vehicles and over-the-air software updates.

On a conference call introducing him as the next CEO, Farley listed Amazon, Baidu, Tesla, Apple and Toyota among Ford's biggest competitors and has vowed not to "cede our future" as a leader in the industry.

"He wants to win," Pack said. "He wants to be engaging. It's not about him, it's about us, and the center of attention is always the consumer."

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VLF accuses Chinese EV startup Karma of stealing product plans
VLF accuses Chinese EV startup Karma of stealing product plans
Audi cuts price of E-tron by $8,800, improves range
Audi cuts price of E-tron by $8,800, improves range
Daimler deepens alliance with CATL
Daimler deepens alliance with CATL
Digital Edition
Automotive News 8-3-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters