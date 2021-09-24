Ford building $95 million parts center in Canada, say union, developer

Ford of Canada plans to open a $95-million parts distribution center near Ottawa, Canada, as part of a plan to close a Toronto-area depot and transfer operations to eastern and western Ontario, according to a developer and the union representing workers at the current oepration.

The 500,000-square-foot building is expected to start operating in 2023 in Casselman, Ont., about 30 miles east of Ottawa. It will join a western Ontario depot to be built in Paris, Ont., near Brantford, the union said.

Ford of Canada has made no public announcement of the projects and didn't return calls seeking comment. According to Unifor Local 584, which represents about 200 employees at the Bramalea Parts Distribution Centre near Toronto, however, both locations have been confirmed.

As well, a Montreal-based developer has released a drawing of the eastern depot, which it envisions as anchor of a 3-million-square-foot industrial hub on the Ottawa-Montreal corridor. Rosefellow Developments Inc. said it has started work at the site with partner Bertone Development.

Rosefellow said the building will have energy-saving technologies.

"These range from the installation of charging bays to facilitate the use of electric cars, to a white roof which will minimize energy consumption, a motion detector lighting system, and more," the developer said in a statement.

Ford announced plans in August 2020 to replace the massive Bramalea centre with regional depots.