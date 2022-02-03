Ford to be joined by Google in train station 'ecosystem'; state commits new resources to Detroit project

Google's partnership with Ford at Michigan Central comes on the heels of news earlier this week that Israeli startup Electreon is going to build the nation's first in-road wireless EV charging system on a one-mile stretch of Michigan Avenue near the train station

The inductive vehicle charging pilot, first announced by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year at the Motor Bella show in Pontiac, will be funded through $1.9 million from the Michigan Department of Transportation and an unspecified contribution from Electreon.

Through a memorandum of understanding, the state of Michigan has committed $126 million in new and existing programs to support the development of Michigan Central, Pawl said.

That state support includes workforce training, a $35 million reconstruction of Michigan Avenue through Corktown and $72 million from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority over the next three years for the construction of new affordable housing units in the neighborhood, Pawl said.

"This is truly a whole of government approach," Pawl said.

Ford's Corktown project "aligns perfectly" with the Whitmer administration's efforts to have 60 percent of the state's adults have a college degree or high-quality certificate by 2030, Pawl said.

"We need to transition our workforce from internal combustion engine skill sets to software development skill sets, electric vehicle skill sets, autonomous vehicle skill sets," Pawl said. "So we're going to be working with some of the best and biggest companies in the world to design training programs that can help our local workforce transition."

Within the $126 million, Pawl said, there will be new state assistance coming through the Michigan Strategic Fund that's not yet been approved by the MSF board. Pawl said he could not elaborate.

State resources for the mobility innovation district will come from the Michigan Economic Development Corp., the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and MDOT.

"By embracing a whole-of-government approach in our collaboration with Michigan Central and the city of Detroit, we are writing the playbook for a new kind of partnership that keeps Michigan at the forefront of mobility for generations to come," Whitmer said in a statement distributed by Ford.

Crain's Staff Writer Kurt Nagl contributed to this report.