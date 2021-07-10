Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

Automaker plans to use the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman.'

Reuters

Ford Motor Co. on Friday said it amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build a more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title "chair" in place of "chairman."

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Daimler speeds up plans to be electric-only automaker
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
eqs_8.jpg
Daimler speeds up plans to be electric-only automaker
Polestar logo extra (1).jpg
Volvo-backed Polestar is in SPAC merger talks
Toyota logo
Toyota halting contributions to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-5-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive