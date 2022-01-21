Ford, ADT partner to keep stuff safe

Ford and ADT will sell a system that uses cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence to help deter thefts from lucrative commercial truck and van customers.

The service from Ford and ADT looks in on vehicles and would-be thieves via livestream.

Vehicle shoppers soon could face subscription overload as automakers try to tack on monthly fees for offerings such as advanced driver-assist systems, telematics data and additional electric vehicle range.

Ford Motor Co. thinks it has found a way to break through the clutter of looming add-ons by addressing what customers — even of competing brands — value most: all of their stuff.

Last week, the automaker said it was investing $63 million over three years to form a joint venture with security company ADT to offer vehicle surveillance systems for commercial and retail customers. The startup, called Canopy, will sell a system that uses cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence to alert owners in real time of potential break-ins via a smartphone app.

It's meant to appeal to a high-margin, high-volume demographic that Ford knows well: commercial truck and van buyers who have fleets of vehicles filled with expensive tools. But Canopy's products can be tailored for commercial and retail vehicles from any brand, meaning it could pull in business from Chevrolet, Toyota or Volkswagen owners looking to secure their valuables.

"We've done a lot of research around subscription packages, and safety and security consistently comes back as one of the most compelling to the customer," Christian Moran, interim CEO of Canopy, told Automotive News. "In that way, this is a very valuable service that I think can be treated as a premium offering."

The product will be offered as an aftermarket accessory first and later will be integrated into the vehicle. Ford chose to partner with ADT because of the company's expertise and success in generating recurring revenue from home-monitoring systems and its previous work with AI. Canopy's AI system is able to distinguish between a cat jumping into a pickup bed and a potential thief.

Ford officials say the data proves the need for such a service.

Business owners often carry more than $50,000 worth of gear in their vehicles, the company says, and FBI data shows that stolen work equipment cost U.S. businesses more than $7.4 billion in 2020.

"When you think about trying to protect that, or the amount of time they'll be out of work if their equipment is stolen ... the framework is slightly different than just saying it's another streaming service or something that I have multitudes of," Leah Page, vice president of mobile and strategic partnerships at ADT, said in an interview. "This is a little different in the type of protection and peace of mind it provides."

Canopy's origins

The idea for Canopy was born two years ago out of D-Ford, an organization focused on the type of user-centered design championed by former Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

While researching F-150 and Transit customers, the group stumbled upon a slew of owners who were frustrated with a lack of options to help keep their belongings secure inside their vehicles.

The D-Ford team passed along the insight to FordX, a venture incubator launched in 2018 to identify new business models.

Moran, who also is director of FordX, tested the concept with truck customers in metro Detroit and van owners in London.

"We really took an exhaustive look at how customers interact with their vehicles," he said. "As we identified a need around vehicle security, it became very apparent that the way to meet that need was to think about it in a multimake approach and one that allowed us to address existing cars as well."

Canopy, which is majority-owned by Ford, plans to sell its products online, through dealerships and via third-party retailers starting in 2023.

The initial aftermarket accessory will come with a camera that can be mounted in a van's cargo area or facing the bed of a pickup. Customers can monitor their vehicles through a livestream and can communicate with would-be criminals through a two-way audio feature.

Moran, on a call last week with reporters, declined to discuss pricing or revenue projections for Canopy.

Big market opportunity

Ford is one of many automakers looking to cash in on subscription services.

General Motors expects as much as $25 billion in annual revenue from software and subscription services by 2030. In that same time frame, Stellantis plans to bring in $23 billion in revenue from software-based offerings.

Ford has said new connected services that generate recurring revenue could be worth more than $20 billion by 2030. Officials have said money from subscription-based services is relatively reliable and less dependent on the economic cycles that define much of the automaker's traditional business.

In addition to the Canopy offerings, Ford plans to sell customers a $600 three-year subscription to activate its BlueCruise driver-assist system and will charge Ford Pro commercial customers $39 a month for a field service tool call Viizr, which is meant to provide software to digitize work quotes and invoices and to schedule, dispatch and coordinate field technicians.

"Although we're still early in this massive digital transformation of Ford's business, we've already opened up a significant new market opportunity," Alex Purdy, Ford's director of business operations and enterprise connectivity, said in a May presentation.

"By refocusing the company on always-on customer relationships, we can deliver connected features and services to our millions of customers and drive significant and stable incremental revenue for our business."

