Fisker targets Europe with Ocean EV

Electric vehicle startup Fisker will sell its Ocean crossover in Germany, Norway and Denmark in 2022 as its first European markets ahead of a wider rollout in the region, CEO Henrik Fisker said.

Fisker started taking $250 deposits in November for the Ocean and will initially target those European markets with the most deposits.

The bulk of deposits, about 80 percent, have come from the U.S. So far Germany, Norway and Denmark are leading Europe, said Fisker.

The Ocean compact EV was the only car destined for production unveiled at the CES show in Las Vegas this month, where Fisker revealed its starting price of $37,499.

Fisker, a former Aston Martin and BMW designer, said he aims to keep the price low by partnering with automotive groups to achieve the economies of scale that would not normally be available to a small company of its size.

"It's not really rocket science. It's clear that to make an affordable vehicle, you need volume," Fisker said. "That's why we have we have partnered up with some other automotive groups to figure out how we can buy together in bulk."

The company plans to sell a million units of the Ocean and two, as-yet unnamed, variants to be built on the same steel platform between 2022 and 2027, Fisker said.

The Ocean will have an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack to give a range of between 250-300 miles as measured on the U.S. EPA cycle.

Fisker will make further announcements on its partnership strategy at the Geneva auto show in March, where it will also say where the car will be built.

The prototype shown at CES was built by Italdesign in Italy to a design by Fisker. Italdesign is owned by VW Group, which has said it is open to offers from other companies to use its MEB electric platform.

Fisker could also use the modular electric platform developed by suppliers Bosch and Benteler, which have targeted smaller automakers looking for a turnkey platform. Bosch used CES to display the platform, which also uses a sandwich layout to enclose the batteries in the floor.