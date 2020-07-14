Fisker in talks with VW to use MEB platform, battery for electric SUV

Fisker Inc. said it is in talks with Volkswagen Group to use key vehicle parts, including a battery, in an electric SUV scheduled to begin production in 2022.

The startup said in an investor presentation filed Monday with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission that it plans to use VW Groups 's modular electric drive matrix, or MEB, platform to cut costs and halve development time for its debut model, the Ocean SUV.



It also will adopt that automaker's battery technology to power the SUV.

"Fisker is negotiating with VW to secure a source of battery supply which would provide Fisker with the benefit of one of the world's largest battery-procurement supply contracts," the company said.

Representatives for VW in the U.S. did not have an immediate comment.

Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said in an interview his company is in talks with several automakers for parts-supply contracts but did not mention VW by name.

"We don't need to make our own electric air conditioning, steering rack, even the platform itself," he said.

Fisker is planning to merge with an Apollo Global Management-sponsored special purpose company amid a surge in electric-vehicle shares.

The boards of Fisker and Apollo-backed Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, according to a Monday statement. Spartan Energy shares fell 12 percent in early trading on Tuesday.