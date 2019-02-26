Fire extinguished at auto supplier US Farathane near Detroit

DETROIT -- A large fire was extinguished on Tuesday at automotive parts supplier U.S. Farathane LLC in Auburn Hills, Mich., a Detroit suburb. No injuries were reported.

The fire, which sent massive clouds of black smoke into the sky, broke out in an outdoor storage area behind the building, according to local television station WXYZ Detroit. Fire officials told the station the fire was limited to plastic containers storing cardboard and that there was no damage to the building.

The Auburn Hills Fire Department was joined on the scene by neighboring fire crews from other Detroit suburbs.

A phone operator at US Farathane said the situation is “still chaotic” and had no official comment. Employees were evacuated.

Injection molder U.S. Farathane supplies interior and exterior plastic components to automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The company ranks No. 6 on Plastics News’ annual listing of North American injection molders, with 2017 global sales estimated at $830 million. Plastics News is an affiliate of Automotive News.