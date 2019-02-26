Fire breaks out at auto supplier US Farathane near Detroit

AUDREY LaFOREST
Plastics News

The fire at US Farathane could be seen all over the Detroit area on Tuesday morning. 

DETROIT -- A large fire continues to burn at automotive parts supplier US Farathane Corp.’s facility near Detroit in Auburn Hills, Mich. Smoke from the blaze could be seen all over the Detroit area on Tuesday morning. 

No injuries or cause for the fire have been reported yet. The entire Auburn Hills Fire Department is on the scene and actively working to extinguish the fire, an administrator for the department told Plastics News, an affiliate of Automotive News. 

A phone operator at US Farathane said the situation is “still chaotic” and no official comment could be made at this time.

According to local news reports, the fire is burning at a storage facility and contained to a fenced-in area. All workers in an adjacent building have been evacuated.

U.S. Farathane, an injection molder, supplies components to automakers such as General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

