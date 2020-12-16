Fiat Chrysler to spend $150M setting up global tech center in India

Reuters

NEW DELHI -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to spend $150 million to set up a global technology center in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

The center will create nearly 1,000 jobs by the end of 2021 and will focus on development for future mobility in areas such as connected vehicles, artificial intelligence, data science and cloud technology, FCA said on Wednesday.

"One of the key objectives ... is to digitalize every aspect of FCA's automotive operations globally and within India, and to shift from legacy to digital through adoption of emerging technologies," said Mamatha Chamarthi, chief information officer for North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

The automaker, which produces and sells its Jeep SUVs in India, said it plans to increase hiring for the technology center over the next two to three years.

It also said it plans new cars for 2021.

