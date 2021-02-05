Fiat Chrysler, PSA to release 2020 results March 3

Fourth-quarter and full-year financial results from 2020 for PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler, the two automakers that merged to become Stellantis last month, will be released together March 3.

The results presentation will be in a live webcast available on the Stellantis website, and a conference call for analysts is also scheduled that day, Stellantis said in a news release.

The Amsterdam-based group will also announce release dates for future reporting periods, generally within 40 days of the end of relevant quarter.

Following the 2020 results calls, Stellantis will convene its first annual general meeting on April 15.

After nearly two years of merger negotiations, PSA and FCA formally combined to become Stellantis on Jan. 16. The group is expected to be the fourth- or fifth-largest automaker by volume, with 14 automotive brands.

One unresolved issue for the group’s board is a potential distribution of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to Stellantis shareholders following the closing.