Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger to include investor loyalty plan

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' merger with PSA Group will include a loyalty plan for long-term investors in the new group that will help prevent future takeover attempts, the tie-up's prospectus shows.

In December, FCA and PSA agreed to combine in a $38 billion all-share deal, uniting brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati with Peugeot, Opel, Citroen and DS under the name Stellantis.

Shareholders who hold shares of Stellantis for an uninterrupted period of at least three years may receive a special voting share in addition to each common share, the companies said in the prospectus.

Such a move could help concentrate Stellantis' voting power in a small number of shareholders, making management changes and takeover attempts more difficult, they said.

Stellantis will have a Dutch-domiciled parent company and its shares will be listed in Paris, Milan and New York.