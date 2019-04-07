Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla to pool CO2 emissions, paper says

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros so that Tesla EVs are counted in FCA's fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The deal will let Fiat Chrysler offset carbon dioxide emissions from its light vehicles against Tesla's electric cars, by bringing down FCA's average emissions to a permissible level, the newspaper said.

The report did not mention financial details or a specific amount that Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay Tesla.

Fiat Chrysler formed an open pool with Tesla on Feb. 25, the report added, citing a declaration with the European Commission.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Fiat Chrysler did not directly address the amount that it would pay but added it would "optimize the options for compliance that the regulations offer."

"FCA is committed to reducing the emissions of all our products...The purchase pool provides flexibility to deliver products our customers are willing to buy while managing compliance with the lowest cost approach," FCA added in a statement.

In the United States, FCA has previously purchased emissions credits from Tesla, Toyota Motor and Honda Motor.