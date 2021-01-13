Fiat Chrysler to pay $3.5 billion special dividend to shareholders Jan. 29

Reuters

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday that the payment of a planned 2.9 billion euro ($3.5 billion) special dividend as part of its merger with PSA Group had "become unconditional."

The special dividend, worth 1.84 euros per share, will be paid on Jan. 29, FCA said in a statement.

FCA and PSA expect to complete their $52 billion merger to create Stellantis on Saturday after their investors gave their blessing to the plan last week.

The record date has been set to Friday, the day before the merger finalization, and only FCA investors on that date will be paid the extraordinary dividend.

FCA's largest shareholder is Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, with a stake of just under 29 percent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lordstown Motors in advanced talks for U.S. retooling loan
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Lordstown Motors in advanced talks for U.S. retooling loan
Lordstown Motors in advanced talks for U.S. retooling loan
Mahindra expects to bring back some N.A. employees, report says
Mahindra expects to bring back some N.A. employees, report says
What to expect from Renault's new strategic plan
What to expect from Renault's new strategic plan
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-11-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive