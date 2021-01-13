Fiat Chrysler to pay $3.5 billion special dividend to shareholders Jan. 29

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday that the payment of a planned 2.9 billion euro ($3.5 billion) special dividend as part of its merger with PSA Group had "become unconditional."

The special dividend, worth 1.84 euros per share, will be paid on Jan. 29, FCA said in a statement.

FCA and PSA expect to complete their $52 billion merger to create Stellantis on Saturday after their investors gave their blessing to the plan last week.

The record date has been set to Friday, the day before the merger finalization, and only FCA investors on that date will be paid the extraordinary dividend.

FCA's largest shareholder is Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, with a stake of just under 29 percent.