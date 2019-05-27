Fiat Chrysler confirms merger talks with Renault

PARIS -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has made a "transformative merger" proposal to French peer Renault, FCA said on Monday.

The deal will create a world leader and help address some of the weaknesses in both automakers.

FCA said the combined business would be 50 percent owned by FCA shareholders and 50 percent owned by those of Renault.

The FCA proposal was finalized in overnight talks with Renault. It was being discussed at a meeting of Renault's board early on Monday

The deal would create an automaker selling 8.7 million vehicles a year with a strong presence across key regions, automotive markets and technologies, generating 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in annual savings, FCA said in a statement.

The "broad and complementary brand portfolio would provide full market coverage, from luxury to mainstream," it said.

The proposed deal would merge the two automakers under a listed Dutch holding company. After payment of a 2.5 billion-euro special dividend to FCA shareholders, each group would receive 50 percent of the combined entity in new stock.

Together, Renault and Fiat had a combined market value of 32.6 billion euros as of Friday.

Pressure for consolidation among carmakers has grown with the challenges posed by electrification, tightening emissions regulations and expensive new technologies being developed for connected and autonomous vehicles.

FCA and Renault have moved ahead without the French carmaker’s 20-year partner, Nissan Motor, and Mitsubishi Motors, the other member of their three-way alliance. Both FCA and Renault went through dramatic changes at the top last year after former FCA chief, Sergio Marchionne, died and Carlos Ghosn, who was chairman of the Franco-Japanese alliance, was arrested in Tokyo on charges of financial crimes.

Ghosn’s arrest widened a rift between Renault and Nissan, which has resisted proposals by the French company to merge in a holding-company structure.

Bloomberg contributed to this report