Fiat Chrysler CEO hopes to seal PSA merger by early 2021

BRUSSELS -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Michael Manley said on Wednesday merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world's No. 4 automaker are progressing well and he hopes to have a deal sealed within 12-14 months.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry meeting, he said he doesn't expect any major obstacles that could delay a final agreement.

"Talks are progressing really well," Manley said about negotiations with the French carmaker.