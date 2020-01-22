Fiat Chrysler CEO hopes to seal PSA merger by early 2021

EDWARD TAYLOR
Reuters
REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Mike Manley, CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and president of European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, spoke during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium

BRUSSELS -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Michael Manley said on Wednesday merger talks with Peugeot owner PSA to create the world's No. 4 automaker are progressing well and he hopes to have a deal sealed within 12-14 months.

Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry meeting, he said he doesn't expect any major obstacles that could delay a final agreement.

"Talks are progressing really well," Manley said about negotiations with the French carmaker.

His comments come a month after the two carmakers agreed a binding deal to combine forces in a deal worth about $50 billion in response to a slowdown in global demand and mounting costs of making cleaner vehicles amid tighter emissions regulations.

