Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Italy

GIULIO PIOVACCARI
Reuters

Work on the new battery hub in Turin, Italy, will start early next year, FCA said.

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will build a new battery assembly complex in its Mirafiori plant in Turin, with an initial investment of 50 million euros ($56 million), the automaker said Tuesday.

Batteries produced in the new complex will be used by the new generation of full electric models that the company is planning to roll out, FCA said in a statement.

The investment is part of a plan announced by FCA last year to spend 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in Italy between 2019-2021 to help the group to launch its first electric and hybrid models and to fill capacity utilization at its Italian plants.

Work on the new battery hub will start early next year, FCA said.

Between 2020 and 2021 FCA is scheduled to launch a full electric version of its small 500 car, Maserati's first hybrid and electric models, hybrid models of Jeep's Compass and Renegade and a light hybrid version of its Panda small car.

