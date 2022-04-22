Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China on braking issues

The recall includes 458 Italia Speciale and Spider models.

Reuters

The Chinese recall will also include Ferrari 458 Italia models.

SHANGHAI -- Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China's market regulator said.

Starting from May 30, the automaker will recall some cars imported between March 2010 and March 2019 including some of its 458 Italia, Speciale and Spider models, as well as 488 GTB and 488 Spider series cars made between March 2, 2010 and March 12, 2019.the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The regulator did not explain the delay in implementing the recall.

Bloomberg contributed to this report.

