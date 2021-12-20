Ferrari reorganizes leadership; 3 top execs to leave

Ferrari said three top executives will leave the automaker as it implements a new organizational structure.

Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiter, Chief Manufacturing Officer Vincenzo Regazzoni and Chief Brand Diversification Officer Nicola Boari "will end their cooperation with Ferrari to pursue new opportunities," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ferrari said it will promote internal staff and appoint new hires to help implement the new structure. New hires have been identified and will be joining the company starting January 2022.

"The new structure will further foster innovation, optimize processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners," Ferrari said in the statement.

In June, Ferrari appointed Italian executive Benedetto Vigna as its new CEO. Vigna moved to Ferrari from Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicrolectronics. He replaced former CEO Louis Camilleri who retired in December 2020 after being in the role for nearly two and a half years