Ferrari Q3 adjusted earnings rise 6% as output recovers

MILAN -- Ferrari's third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 6.4 percent to 330 million euros ($386 million), the automaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is the quarter this year that the Italian supercar maker has fully restored production capacity in the wake of coronavirus-related disruptions.

Revenue fell 3 percent to 888 million euros ($1 billion), Ferrari said.

Ferrari said shipments were down 6.5 percent in the third quarter, in line with a production plan the company set after a seven-week freeze of its operations to cope with the first wave of COVID-19 cases earlier this year.

The automaker expects that it will recover about 500 of the 2,000 units lost during its pandemic-related suspension.

Shipments of Ferrari's high-power, high-margin 12-cylinder cars, including the Monza, rose 15 percent in the July-September period.

"Deliveries of the SF90 Stradale and the Roma are on track to start Q4 2020," Ferrari said.

The company introduced five new models in 2019, including the 620 hp Roma coupe.

Last year, annual sales rose to more than 10,000 units for the first time.

In September, Ferrari unveiled a more powerful Portofino, the 612 hp Portofino M.

Ferrari said its adjusted core earnings would come in at about 1.125 billion euros this year, hitting the upper end of previous guidance of between 1.075 billion to 1.125 billion.

Margins on adjusted core earnings are now forecast to be at about 32.5 percent, versus previous guidance of 31 percent to 32.5 percent.

