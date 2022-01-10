Ferrari names new leadership team to tackle electrification, digitalization challenges

MILAN -- Ferrari unveiled a new management team to lead the automaker as it faces the challenges of embracing electrification and digitalization.

The company said Ernesto Lasalandra will be its chief research and development officer. Lasalandra has been hired from Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics.

Angelo Pesci also joins Ferrari from STMicroelectronics. Pesci will be the automaker's chief purchasing and quality officer.

The leadership shake-up is one of the first major moves of CEO Benedetto Vigna, who took on the role at the beginning of September, moving to Ferrari from STMicrolectronics.

Hiring two executives from his former employer suggests Vigna is turning to trusted allies to aid his turnaround of the automaker that has been slow to embrace new era of cleaner, silent and interconnected mobility.

"The new organizational structure will further foster innovation, optimize processes and increase collaboration both internally and with partners," Ferrari said said in a statement on Monday

In other changes, Ferrari promoted internal candidates to new roles.

Silvia Gabrielli has been promoted to chief digital and data officer. Gabrielli, who joined Ferrari in 2019 from Microsoft, will boost "the digital transformation process throughout the company, ensuring more data driven and digitally focused processes," Ferrari said.

Gianmaria Fulgenzi has been appointed chief product development officer. Fulgenzi has worked for Ferrari since 2002, holding various senior roles in product development and manufacturing.

Andrea Antichi becomes chief manufacturing officer. Antichi was previously head of vehicle development and has worked for Ferrari since 2006.

Ferrari last month said three top executives were leaving the company, including Chief Technology Officer Michael Leiters. The other two executives who stepped down were chief manufacturing officer Vincenzo Regazzoni and chief brand diversification Officer Nicola Boari.

Several divisions including product development, digital and data and compliance will now report directly to Vigna.

Investors are eager to hear about Vigna’s strategy for the era of battery technology and digital services. Ferrari plans to share more details on its plans during a capital markets day in June.

It will also start sales of its first SUV, the Purosangue, this year.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report