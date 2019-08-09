FCA will avoid EU CO2 fines in 2019, 2020, CEO says

While FCA expects it will avoid fines, it will still have a substantial bill to achieve compliance. CFO Richard Palmer said during FCA’s first-quarter conference call that the cost to achieve compliance in Europe this year is 120 million euros ($134 million). The global total cost for compliance in 2019 is set to be “moderately higher” than the 600 million euros ($672 million) FCA spent in 2018.



The CFO said compliance costs are a 50 basis point (0.5 percent) drag on FCA’s profit margin in the European region, which includes Africa and the Middle East. Electrification will also increase industrial costs, he added. Manley said FCA aims to recover 60 percent of the additional vehicle electrification costs via pricing.



Manley did not say whether FCA will also be able to avoid fines in 2021, when the new EU rules take full effect (next year automakers will have to comply with 95 percent of their sales).



The CEO said FCA’s target is to be compliant without the help of credits from Tesla by 2022. To achieve full compliance by 2021, FCA plans to add another full-electric car to the lineup, another plug-in hybrid and four more mild hybrids, Manley said. By 2022, Manley believes that the “the need for pooling deals would be very, very small.”