FCA to upgrade some Jeep Wranglers to fix 'rare' vibration glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, facing complaints from owners of certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers, has begun replacing the SUV's steering dampers, or stabilizers, with an upgraded design in response to reports of a vibration glitch.

FCA spokesman Eric Mayne said Monday the new part has a "design feature that affords more efficient function." Customer notifications were to begin Aug. 9 and FCA is determining how many vehicles will be affected, Mayne said.

The steering vibration is the subject of a federal lawsuit filed June 12 covering 2015-18 Wranglers. The suit alleges a "defectively designed and/or manufactured front axle and damping system" causes some Jeep Wranglers to shake violently at highway speeds or "when encountering road variations." The lawsuit refers to the condition as a "death wobble."

"This rarely occurring phenomenon is not peculiar to any one vehicle and is not a safety issue," FCA said in a statement. "FCA US strongly objects to any insinuation otherwise."

"There is no loss of steering or braking –- two key functions that help ensure vehicle safety," the company said. "The steering-system design associated with this condition affords unique capability that is greatly valued by our customers, and the market."

FCA said the "rare" glitch is reported most frequently in cold-weather conditions.

The customer service campaign was first reported by the Detroit Free Press.

"There are no known fatalities or injuries associated with this phenomenon," an FCA spokesman previously told Automotive News.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status, calls steering dampers a "band-aid fix that will only temporarily conceal the problem." The issue "can only be remedied by substantial revisions and repair to the suspension," the suit claims.

In 2008, NHTSA investigated 2005-07 model year Ford F-250 and F-350 Super Duty 4x4 pickups after receiving complaints of steering wheel oscillations. The probe closed after testing showed only vehicles with under-inflated or damaged tires experienced such an event.