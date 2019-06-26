FCA shuffles execs for key brands in N.A.

Tim Kuniskis, who shepherded Dodge amid the roll out of the high-powered Hellcat Chargers and Challengers, is again leading passenger car brands in North America for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles after a shuffling of executives at several key brands on Monday.

Kuniskis, who had led the Jeep brand in North America since October, is returning to the passenger car role he first assumed in 2015.

Jim Morrison, who led the Ram brand in North America, slides over to head Jeep, where he'll be responsible for sales, marketing and strategic operations for the brand in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Mike Koval Jr. is now director of U.S. Ram brand product marketing. Koval was previously head of Ram brand operations, where he "handled vehicle and media mix optimization and pricing strategies," the company said. He had held that role since 2016.

The moves were set in motion after the May retirement of Steve Beahm, who previously headed FCA's car brands and Mopar unit in North America.