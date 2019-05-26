FCA set to unveil Renault tie-up as early as Monday, reports say

MILAN -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is poised to announce a tie-up with Renault SA as soon as Monday, opening a path for the Italian-American automaker to eventually become part of the Renault-Nissan Motor Co. alliance, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal may include an exchange of equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions aren’t public. Nissan isn’t involved, though the transaction would allow the carmakers to join forces later, the people said.

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that Renault will meet on Monday morning at 0800 local time (2 a.m. EDT) to discuss a possible tie-up with FCA.

A source told Reuters the announcement could provide some concrete although initial details, but added the situation was still "fluid."

A Renault spokesman declined to comment on whether a board meeting will be held on Monday.

Word of the FCA-Renault talks first emerged in media reports on Saturday.

The talks with Fiat have moved ahead despite tensions between Renault and Nissan, illustrating the intense pressure facing automakers to combine efforts and investments. With sales falling in the world’s biggest car markets, manufacturers are being pushed by regulators to electrify and reduce fleet emissions. At the same time, they’ve been forced to spend heavily on self-driving technology or get left behind by deep-pocketed competitors such as Google-affiliated Waymo.

Talks between Fiat and Renault have accelerated in recent days, as negotiators found a way to structure a deal, the people said. Representatives from the two companies declined to comment.

Fiat also held initial talks with Peugeot owner PSA Group as it evaluates potential partners, the people said. PSA remains open to “opportunities that would create value on a long-term basis,” it said in an email.