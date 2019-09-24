FCA senior manager charged in diesel emissions probe

A senior manager at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was charged in connection with the Justice Department's probe into excess emissions in diesel vehicles, according to documents unsealed Tuesday.

Emanuele Palma, a diesel drivability and emissions senior manager at FCA, was charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud, defraud the United States, violating the Clean Air Act and making false statements about the emissions system used on Fiat Chrysler's U.S. diesel vehicles, according to a grand jury indictment dated Sept. 18.

Palma was arrested by the FBI at his residence in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., without incident this morning, Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said.

Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit, confirmed Palma is now in custody and faces a 1 p.m. EDT court hearing.

Lawyers for Palma could not immediately be identified from the legal documents.

“We’re just learning about details of the matter," an FCA spokeswoman said by email. "We will continue to cooperate fully with authorities."

Palma’s name surfaced last year in a federal class-action lawsuit filed against FCA in San Francisco. Palma, while working for supplier VM Motori, wrote an email to colleagues in 2012 saying FCA “knows tEng is the only way to get to 30 mpg, so don’t worry about this topic,” the suit said. He was referring to software called “t_engine” that was capable of detecting whether a vehicle was undergoing emissions testing.

Palma’s LinkedIn profile shows that he was VM Motori's manager for diesel engine calibration in Auburn Hills, Mich., at the time of the email and left the supplier in December 2014 to join FCA the next month. FCA bought a 50 percent stake in VM Motori in 2011, and purchased the remaining shares from General Motors in 2013.

Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay about $800 million to resolve civil claims from the Justice Department, state officials and customers alleging the company installed illegal software allowing more than 100,000 diesel-powered vehicles to dupe government emissions tests and then pollute beyond legal limits on the road.

The developments in the criminal probe signal additional scrutiny of FCA's environmental practices remains on the horizon, despite the automaker's January settlement of civil claims stemming from the alleged emissions violations.

The indictment says Palma and unnamed co-conspirators "purposefully calibrated the emissions control system" to produce lower emissions under federal test cycles and higher emissions in real world emissions.

FCA at the time said the settlement, which did not resolve any potential criminal liability, did not change the company's "position that it did not engage in any deliberate scheme to install defeat devices to cheat emissions tests."

The Justice Department has previously charged a number of current and former executives at Volkswagen Group in its excess diesel emissions scandal, including its former boss Martin Winterkorn.

Automotive News and Bloomberg contributed to this report.