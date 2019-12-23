FCA-PSA merger will put most models on 2 platforms

Although the companies said last week they don't anticipate closing plants as a result of the merger, FCA's minivan and full-size car plants in Ontario will be up for discussion at next year's contract negotiations with Unifor, the Canadian auto union.

The CMP platform, designed to cover small cars and the lower part of the compact segment, allows for gasoline, diesel or full-electric power. It was launched last year with the DS 3 Crossback small SUV, and it underpins the new generation of Peugeot 208 and 2008 and the Opel/Vauxhall Corsa. The next model using CMP is expected to be a replacement for the Citroen C4 Cactus compact hatchback, due next year.

The EMP2 platform, covering the upper part of the compact segment and midsize models, debuted in 2017 on the Peugeot 3008 compact crossover. It is also used for the 5008 midsize SUV, the DS 7 Crossback, the Citroen C5 Aircross and the Opel Grandland. The Peugeot 508 midsize sedan and station wagon, launched last year, were the first car models using the architecture. Currently EMP2 is offered with gasoline, diesel and gasoline plug-in hybrid models, but it is also designed to offer pure battery models in the next decade.

The first FCA model based on the CMP architecture could be a small crossover for Alfa Romeo, due in 2022, also with a battery-electric variant.

FCA has said it will exit the minicar segment and has written off investments in the architecture used in the Fiat 500 and Panda, and Lancia Ypsilon. It discontinued the 500 in North America this year.

PSA also is likely to leave the segment, with no plans to replace the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108, built with the Toyota Aygo in a jointly owned factory in Kolin, Czech Republic. PSA will leave the joint venture, and Toyota will take full ownership of the plant in 2021.



Vince Bond Jr. contributed to this report.