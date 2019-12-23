FCA-PSA merger will put most models on 2 platforms

TURIN — In outlining the industrial side of their merger, PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said almost two-thirds of their production would be concentrated on just two platforms, with 3 million vehicles per year on a compact/midsize platform and 2.6 million on a small platform.
The smaller platform will be PSA's CMP architecture, and larger vehicles will be on the group's EMP2, industry sources told Automotive News Europe. Ram pickups and larger Jeep models will continue to use FCA underpinnings.
PSA's architectures offer several advantages. They can accommodate gasoline, diesel or electrified drivetrains, allowing a quick response to shifts in customer demand without significant new investments on production lines. They also are more modern than FCA's equivalent platforms, some of which still date back to the DaimlerChrysler era.
Moving FCA vehicles to PSA platforms could quickly increase economies of scale for the merged company, much as PSA did after acquiring Opel in 2017.