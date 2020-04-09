FCA, PSA accelerate work on pending merger

GUILLES GUILLAUME
Reuters
PSA Tavares FCA Manley 2 web, FCA pic.jpg
FCA

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares with FCA CEO Mike Manley.

PARIS -- Working groups at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot's owner PSA are speeding up work on closing their merger deal despite the coronavirus crisis, PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said in an internal note seen by Reuters.

Tavares also said in the note the working groups were also speeding up work on synergies.

The crisis triggered by the new coronavirus has virtually wiped out demand for new vehicles in Europe and North America, pushing automakers to temporarily halt most production and leaving them needing cash.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-6-2020
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 2-17-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters