FCA posts record earnings, margin in North America

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday posted record adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion in the third quarter, but one-time charges helped drag the results to a $200 million net loss.

FCA, which earlier Thursday said it had agreed to a merger with PSA Group of France, achieved a record $2.3 billion operating profit in North America, a 4 percent increase, which was attributed to keeping costs in line and increased pricing as consumers opted for higher-trim level vehicles. Its North American margin climbed to an all-time high of 10.6 percent.

FCA said North American revenue was flat at $21.3 billion and shipments were down 11 percent, "primarily due to continued dealer stock discipline, partially offset by volumes of all-new Jeep Gladiator."

Globally, FCA's adjusted earnings rose 5 percent. Revenue declined 1 percent to $30.5 billion and shipments were down 9 percent.

"Our strong Q3 results, built on record North America profitability, put us in a position to deliver our full-year guidance and to further improve financial performance in 2020," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

The results include a $795 million charge related to a settlement over FCA vehicles that exceeded diesel emissions standards.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 10-21-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters