FCA posts record earnings, margin in North America

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Thursday posted record adjusted earnings of $2.2 billion in the third quarter, but one-time charges helped drag the results to a $200 million net loss.

FCA, which earlier Thursday said it had agreed to a merger with PSA Group of France, achieved a record $2.3 billion operating profit in North America, a 4 percent increase, which was attributed to keeping costs in line and increased pricing as consumers opted for higher-trim level vehicles. Its North American margin climbed to an all-time high of 10.6 percent.

FCA said North American revenue was flat at $21.3 billion and shipments were down 11 percent, "primarily due to continued dealer stock discipline, partially offset by volumes of all-new Jeep Gladiator."

Globally, FCA's adjusted earnings rose 5 percent. Revenue declined 1 percent to $30.5 billion and shipments were down 9 percent.

"Our strong Q3 results, built on record North America profitability, put us in a position to deliver our full-year guidance and to further improve financial performance in 2020," FCA CEO Mike Manley said in a statement.

The results include a $795 million charge related to a settlement over FCA vehicles that exceeded diesel emissions standards.