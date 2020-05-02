FCA opens industry to homebound kids

April 23 was supposed to be a day when about 1,000 children descended upon Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' suburban Detroit headquarters to get a taste of what their parents do every day.

But when the coronavirus outbreak scuttled the plan for "Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day," the automaker came up with a Plan B: Bring the workplace to the kids.

FCA found a way to observe the day by creating a virtual experience to give children of its U.S. employees a glimpse into the company.

Its online portal, which came together in about three weeks, gives kids something educational to do while schools are closed and exposes them to the auto industry, said Kelly Tolbert, FCA's vice president of global talent, leadership and learning, who led the effort.

She said the company designed the portal so every department was represented. Youngsters can browse sections on product development, quality, human resources, marketing, design, manufacturing and other specialties. Content is available for students from elementary to high school levels.

Tolbert said the platform was bustling soon after going live.