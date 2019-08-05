FCA open to tie-up, but record Q2 results show it's OK alone

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler says it's fine going solo, but it wouldn't mind having a dance partner.

With its Ram trucks flourishing and its Jeep brand continuing to excite enthusiasts with offerings such as the new Gladiator pickup, FCA turned in record second-quarter profit that shows it has plenty to bring to a potential merger.

The topic continues to intrigue curious analysts, who brought it up several times last week during FCA's quarterly earnings call, its first since the company in June pulled back its proposal to merge with Renault.

CEO Mike Manley, instead of shying away from questions, fanned the flames with an honest response: FCA is still open to opportunities.

Although the Renault deal didn't happen, Manley sang the praises of the shelved tie-up, saying it "clearly added very, very significant synergies." But he made clear that FCA has "a relatively robust business plan that survives with or without that type of merger."

Immediately after withdrawing the proposal, Manley said, he held a global town hall meeting with FCA employees. He told them the merger was a great opportunity for both companies. But Manley said it was not a "necessary step for us in terms of how we develop our business going forward."

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Autotrader, agrees with Manley's thinking. She said FCA isn't in a position where "they've just got to hook up with anyone."

"They're certainly going to look for a partner that is complementary and can provide things that they don't have," Krebs told Automotive News.