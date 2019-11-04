FCA deal centers on Europe

AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ILLUSTRATION

PARIS — The PSA-FCA merger, if it comes to pass, may not have much of an immediate impact in the U.S., but it would quickly shake up the European auto market, creating a credible No. 2 to challenge the longtime dominance of Volkswagen Group.

It could also bring clarity about the future of three of Europe's most storied brands: Fiat, which is struggling with an aging lineup to hold market share outside Italy; Maserati, awaiting a promised reboot; and Alfa Romeo, whose new Giulia and Stelvio models have not brought the revival projected by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' late CEO Sergio Marchionne.

PSA technology could provide an avenue for FCA to meet Europe's increasingly tough carbon dioxide emission standards and potentially avoid billions in fines — penalties the automaker is staving off for now by paying Tesla more than €600 million ($670 million) a year in a pooling arrangement.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares has said he was dismayed to find that Opel was so far from its emissions targets when it was acquired from General Motors, but PSA quickly closed the gap by moving Opels to its own platforms and powertrains, including new electric and plug-in hybrids. According to JATO Dynamics, last year FCA was 35 grams per kilometer over its 2021 target of 95 g/km, and a similar strategy could work once the Tesla arrangement expires.

And, not least of all, the two companies will be able to combine r&d spending to meet the huge financial challenges of mass electrification and autonomous driving.

"The focus will be on Europe, where sub-scale product lines, powertrains and EV investments could be combined," Bernstein analyst Max Warburton said in a note to investors. "Products and brands might be rationalized and distribution networks combined."

In the first nine months of 2019, Volkswagen Group sold 2.86 million passenger vehicles in Europe and had a 24 percent share, mostly through its four big brands Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda and Seat, according to figures from industry group ACEA. And it covers the luxury and exotic segments, too, with Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley. With those volumes, VW can amortize technology, drive hard bargains with its supply chain and even influence pricing and incentive offers from other automakers.

A fused PSA-FCA would have been fewer than 100,000 vehicle sales behind VW in Europe through September. And while weaker in the high-margin premium market, it would take the fight to VW in the SUV segments, the only remaining growth area in Europe, and in subcompacts, still Europe's largest market.

Seeking efficiencies

Tavares moved fast to secure purchasing synergies when PSA bought Opel — and its 900,000 or so annual sales — and he most likely would do the same with FCA's 1 million-vehicle European business. He was able to move a number of Opel models onto PSA's flexible and lightweight platforms within two years, including vans and the best-selling Corsa subcompact, further spreading out development costs and lowering production cost per vehicle.

PSA vs. FCA in Europe
Merger synergies don't rely on closing factories, executives said. But if times get tight, Europe may bear the brunt. Here's a look at each company's European assembly plant portfolio.
PSA
  Model Employees Vehicles
France
Sochaux 308, 3008, DS5, Grandland 9,000* 501,319
Mulhouse 2008, 508, C4, DS4, DS7 6,000 244,713
Poissy 208, DS3 4,200 175,252
Rennes C5, 508, 5008 4,000 101,069
Hordain Expert, Traveller, Jumpy, Space Tou. 2,500 137,070
TOTAL   16,700 1,159,423
       
Spain
Zaragoza C3 Aircross, Corsa, Mokka, Crossland 5,120 447,396
Vigo Berlingo, Partner, C-elysee, etc 5,700 398,340
Madrid C4 Cactus 1,673 70,760
TOTAL     916,496
       
Slovakia
Trnava 208, C3 Aircross 4,500 352,007
       
Poland
Gliwice Astra, Cascada 2,890 106,457
       
Portugal
Mangualde Partner, Berlingo 1,000 63,090
       
Germany
Ruesselsheim Zafira, Insignia 3,500 123,277
Eisenach Adam, Corsa 1,850 84,923
TOTAL     208,200
       
Great Britain
Luton Vivaro 1,340 62,643
Ellesmere Port Astra 1,870 76,963
      76,963
       
TOTAL   46,143 2,882,636
       
FCA
  Model Employees Vehicles
Italy
Mirafiori Mito, Levante 3,245 27,374
Grugliasco Ghibli, Quattroporte 1,683 14,171
Modena Granturismo, Grancabr. 200 1,790
Cassino Giulietta, Giulia, Stelvio 3,860 101,000
Pomigliano Panda 4,500 182,600
Melfi 500X, Renegade, Punto 7,200 339,800
Sevel** Ducato, Others 6,170 297,000
TOTAL   26,858 963,735
       
Poland
Tychy Fiat 500, Lancia Ypsilon 3,400 259,400
       
Serbia
Kragujevac Fiat 500L 2,280 56,300
       
Turkey
Bursa Fiat Tipo, Doblo, Fiorino 6,500 311,500***
       
TOTAL   39,038 1,590,935
       
*Includes 1,500 temporary workers
**Sevel is a 50-50 JV with PSA
***Includes GM, PSA production

While Jeep's immediate future in Europe is probably still on FCA platforms, upcoming Fiats could share many components with PSA models. Other areas where Tavares is likely to find efficiencies include back-office functions such as marketing, human resources and information technology. And Fiat's engineering force must be wondering about its fate: Some of the deepest job reductions, numbering in the thousands, at Opel were at its technical center in Rüsselsheim, Germany, largely through attrition, buyouts, early retirements and relocations.

One of the chief knocks against PSA Group has been its extreme reliance on the stagnant, fiercely competitive and low-margin European auto market, which, with 15.6 million vehicles sold in 2018, ranked third behind China and the U.S. Some 80 percent of PSA's revenue comes from Europe, a percentage that has increased sharply with the Opel purchase and slump in China sales. Conversely, almost all of FCA's profits — 93 percent of earnings before interest and taxes — come from North America, where it generates 66 percent of its revenues. The merged company would have about 45 percent of its sales in each market, offering a hedge against events such as Brexit or a regional recession.

"PSA's main weakness is its utter dependency on Europe," Warburton of Bernstein said. "Merging with FCA will address this and give the new company more diverse (and potentially more reliable) profit pools."

Brand mix

The merged company would have nine major brands in Europe — and there is some overlap with Jeep in SUVs and especially at Fiat, which competes with Peugeot and Citroen for small-car buyers. It's likely that any future Fiat models will use PSA platforms and be positioned to appeal primarily to Italian and southern European buyers, much as Opel targets northern Europe.

Top of the house

Only the chairman and CEO roles have been defined for the proposed merger of FCA and PSA. But other elements of the structure and its key jobs may be outlined as part of a memorandum of understanding or presented to the board for approval at a later date.
Current chiefs of the 2 automakers:

John Elkann, 43: Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and its controlling shareholder Exor Corp., the investment arm of the descendants of Fiat SpA founder Giovanni Agnelli. Elkann is slated to become chairman of the combined company.

Carlos Tavares, 61: Chairman and CEO of PSA Group. He spent 33 years at Renault and Nissan before taking the reins at PSA. He will become CEO of the combined company.

Mike Manley, 55: CEO of FCA. He ran the company's pivotal Jeep brand under former CEO Sergio Marchionne until being promoted to the top job days before Marchionne's death last year.

Maxime Picat, 45: PSA executive vice president and operational director for its all-important Europe region. Previously ran the Peugeot brand for 4 years.

A potentially more difficult issue is Alfa Romeo and Maserati, which on paper, at least, offer PSA a way to break into the premium market. Those brands have underperformed and drifted under FCA stewardship, but Tavares has probably considered ways to revive them. His track record in that area, however, is decidedly mixed: DS, a Citroen spinoff, has failed to gain much share in Europe, and especially in China, one of its key targets.

Vans could emerge as the unlikely linchpin. Adding Fiat to PSA's three brands would give the merged company about 37 percent of the European market, according to Felipe Munoz at JATO Dynamics — a number that suggests huge economies of scale for a high-margin, low-tech product, but also one that could trigger antitrust concerns. PSA and FCA currently share a production facility in southern Italy and in the past have collaborated on subcompact vans in Turkey and small vans in northern France.

Production headaches

No merger is guaranteed to succeed — and the history of the automotive industry is littered with high hopes dashed. Among the risks facing FCA and PSA are a continuing downturn in global production and sales that could worsen under continuing trade pressures. Labor issues also loom, particularly in Italy. Unions there, as well as in France, Germany and Britain, have all signaled their worries about job cuts.

It's unlikely that head-count issues will be Job 1 — that would probably be FCA emissions — but Tavares and his management team will be taking a hard look at FCA's European production footprint and utilization rates. According to ISI Evercore, PSA plants in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region operated at an average 74 percent capacity in 2018, while FCA's plants in the same region were at 51 percent, with particular weaknesses at the historic Mirafiori facility in Italy (an estimated 10 percent of 279,000 annual capacity); Tychy, Poland (43 percent of 603,000); and Kragujevac, Serbia (30 percent of 190,000). The statement released last week on the merger indicated that no plant closings were imminent, but it said little else about employment.

Governance, too, remains a question, even as Tavares and FCA CEO Mike Manley praised each other publicly last week. Though the deal has been promoted as a 50-50 merger with FCA Chairman John Elkann officially leading the 11-member board, Tavares and five other members would be appointed by PSA, giving the French side the majority of seats.

The two companies said they hope to finalize talks and reach a memorandum of understanding within "several weeks." Any agreement would need to be approved by antitrust authorities, shareholders and each company's board of directors.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 10-21-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters