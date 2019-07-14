Expanded Ford-VW deal ‘just makes sense'

Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG's announcement last week of wide-ranging cooperation on electric and autonomous vehicles has the promise to save each company hundreds of millions in future development costs while catching them up in areas where they are respectively lagging competitors.

But what does it mean in the showrooms of Ford, Lincoln, Volkswagen and Audi dealerships in the U.S.?

Not much — at least not in the short term.

As with their earlier agreement on commercial vans and midsize pickups, the two automakers' widening partnership will have the biggest impact on vehicles and platforms that will be offered outside North America, the companies said.

What's in it for them?

While Ford and Volkswagen "remain independent and fiercely competitive," here is what the automakers and partner Argo AI stand to gain from their collaboration.
For Ford: Access to VW's MEB toolkit to design a battery-electric vehicle for Europe and, possibly, a second new Ford model for the region; VW will purchase $500 million in Argo AI shares from Ford over 3 years
For VW: A stake in Argo AI equal to Ford's; per-unit revenue from Ford's use of MEB, with potential volume of more than 600,000 vehicles over ?6 years.
For VW and Ford: Access to Argo AI's automated driving platform; shared development of commercial vans and midsize pickups, resulting in significant cost savings.
For Argo AI: An additional $1 billion in cash; integration of VW's $1.6 billion Autonomous Intelligent Driving business; 200 AID employees; a European headquarters in Munich; the ability to tap into Ford and VW's global reach to deploy its automated driving platform

Along with Volkswagen's investment in Argo AI, Ford CEO Jim Hackett and VW CEO Herbert Diess said Ford will use Volkswagen's modular electric toolkit, known as MEB, to design an all-new battery-electric vehicle for its European operations.

Volkswagen will supply MEB parts and components for the as-yet-undisclosed BEV, which will be built at a Ford plant beginning in 2023.

Ford said it plans to deliver more than 600,000 MEB-based vehicles in Europe over six years, and a second all-new Ford model for European customers is under discussion. Ford will pay Volkswagen a per-unit price for the MEB toolkit, which was not disclosed.

Hackett said the world now stands "at the precipice of the biggest shift in transportation" since Henry Ford's era, and that working with Volkswagen would give the two automakers a significant competitive edge, especially as it relates to the development of higher-level autonomous driving capabilities.

Diess said partnering with other automakers is "not the first thing we look at, because it adds complexity to business — it might make you slower — but the times we are facing, we will get into resource problems now because all of it becomes really, really expensive," including developing self-driving technologies while simultaneously working on electrification, mobility and reducing emissions. "It just makes sense to work together."

For North America, both automakers have their own electric vehicle plans that are likely to remain separate, with Diess conceding that the MEB platform — developed primarily for Europe and China — is probably too small to underpin the vehicles Ford would require for North America.

Volkswagen is ahead of Ford in terms of the rollout of its electric vehicle technology: The group's first BEV, the Audi e-tron, is on sale in the U.S., and its first Volkswagen-brand BEV, the ID3, goes on sale this year in Europe.

Prior to last week's announcement, Ford had already laid out an $11.5 billion electrification strategy that called for 16 battery-electric vehicles globally by 2022, starting with what Ford said would be a "Mustang-inspired" crossover that will be shown in November and be available in 2020, and later, a pickup. It plans to hybridize its most popular nameplates, including the Explorer and Escape.

But Volkswagen's electric ambitions are much more broad, much more global — and much more expensive.

The 12-brand group, which includes Audi, Porsche and Bentley, laid out enhanced plans in March to launch 70 full-electric models over the next decade, accounting for 22 million battery-powered vehicles. Previously, Volkswagen had said it planned to build up to 15 million battery-electric vehicles globally by 2025 across 50 models. In all, the group has pledged €80 billion ($90 billion) to its multiyear, multibrand electric push. In the U.S., that will mean electric vehicles in Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen showrooms, including the e-tron that's already on sale and the ID Crozz crossover coming to Volkswagen showrooms next year.

Michelle Krebs, senior analyst with Cox Automotive, said the agreement is smart "because developing electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles is expensive." She said automakers see value in being able to share development costs and reduce risk with technologically advanced products that don't yet have volumes necessary to support the investments required to start them.

