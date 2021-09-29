Ex-Fiat Chrysler manager arrested in Italy amid U.S. diesel-emissions investigation

MILAN -- Sergio Pasini, a manager at automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of the Stellantis group, was arrested in Italy, police said on Wednesday, with sources close to the matter adding the arrest was part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel-emissions rigging.

"We confirm the arrest," police told Reuters, replying to an email.

The arrest follows an indictment in the U.S. earlier this year on charges that included conspiring to rig diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, one of the sources said.