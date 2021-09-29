Ex-Fiat Chrysler manager arrested in Italy amid U.S. diesel-emissions investigation

The arrest of Sergio Pasini is allegedly linked to an indictment in the U.S. earlier this year

Reuters

MILAN -- Sergio Pasini, a manager at automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, now part of the Stellantis group, was arrested in Italy, police said on Wednesday, with sources close to the matter adding the arrest was part of a U.S. inquiry into diesel-emissions rigging.

"We confirm the arrest," police told Reuters, replying to an email.

The arrest follows an indictment in the U.S. earlier this year on charges that included conspiring to rig diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on government emissions tests, one of the sources said.

Related Article
U.S. indicts two Stellantis managers from Italy on emissions fraud charges

A second source added the arrest took place on Monday near the northern Italian city of Ferrara.

Stellantis unit FCA U.S. said in an emailed statement it would continue to fully cooperate with the authorities regarding the diesel-emissions issue and had nothing else to add beyond previous statements made on the matter.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tokyo prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for former Nissan director Kelly
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
NUKELLY-MAIN_i.jpg
Tokyo prosecutors seek 2-year prison term for former Nissan director Kelly
JLR VW
Jaguar Land Rover ends Volkswagen fight over luxury utility vehicles
Polestar logo extra (1).jpg
Polestar says it plans to go public at $20 billion valuation via SPAC
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive