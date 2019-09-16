EVs, batteries could draw bulk of $7B GM pledge to UAW

DETROIT -- A new family of electric vehicles, an all-electric pickup truck and an advanced battery system could draw much of the $7 billion that General Motors has pledged to invest in the United States as parts of contract talks with the UAW.

The automaker and the union were continuing talks late on Monday to resolve a strike by 48,000 hourly workers that shut down the company's highly profitable U.S. operations.

GM said on Saturday it would make investments in eight facilities in four states, but did not specify timing, location or products other than the electric pickup and a battery cell plant.

Much of that investment is likely earmarked for the production of electric vehicles at two Michigan plants and battery cells in Ohio, sources said.

GM plans to begin building at least five new electric vehicles in the United States by 2023: two for Cadillac, one for Buick and two for Chevrolet, including a replacement for the Bolt EV. Sources said all of those vehicles are likely to be assembled at GM's Orion Township plant north of Detroit.