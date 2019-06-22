Europe's small cars an endangered species

It's clear that minicars and small cars are not capable of absorbing such extra cost.

"The smaller the car, the harder it is to justify this price increase. The tech costs more or less the same for a small car as a big car," said Alain Favey, head of global sales and marketing for Skoda. "People are not ready to pay it."

Automakers will be able to pass on only a quarter of the total cost of CO2 compliance technology, according to a report by UBS that examined the earnings impact.

Right now, electrification in small cars and minicars accounts for a tiny portion of the market. Toyota has shown that car companies can make a full-hybrid system work in a small car, with the successful Yaris Hybrid. But Toyota has achieved economies of scale for its hybrid powertrain partly because of strong demand for the system in Japan. That popularity should also help Honda when it adds a hybrid version of its new Jazz small car next year, while Nissan has said it will add its e-Power system, currently only offered in Asia, in Europe.

The two brands most reliant on small platforms in Europe are Fiat and Renault, with each brand counting on the models for more than 60 percent of their total 2018 European sales. Nearly all of Fiat's share was in minicars, due to the popularity of the 500 and Panda, the two best-selling cars in the segment.

That reality could leave parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles particularly vulnerable to compliance shortfalls when the new emissions regulations begin.

FCA plans to spend €1.8 billion ($2 billion) in the next three years to buy regulatory credits to minimize the number of emissions-related fines it will pay in Europe and the U.S. This includes payments to Tesla to offset FCA's high emissions in Europe. FCA will also benefit from "supercredits" that ultra-low emissions vehicles bring until 2022. Fiat has already killed the two-cylinder engine that performed poorly in its Panda and 500 in real-world CO2 tests, but the automaker said it remained committed to the sector.

"FCA is constantly working on making cars less polluting and safer, but that does not mean having to renounce market segments that, by their nature, meet specific customer needs," a spokesman told Automotive News Europe.