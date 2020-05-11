EU regulators will decide on Fiat Chrysler, PSA merger by June 17

BRUSSELS -- EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 17 whether to clear a proposed $50 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, a European Commission filing said on Monday.

The companies announced the deal last year to create the world's fourth-largest automake, putting under one roof the Italian company's brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Maserati and the French company's Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Vauxhall and DS marques.

FCA and PSA sought EU approval on Friday, the Commission site showed.

EU competition enforcers can approve the deal with or without conditions or open a full-scale investigation of about four months following the end of the preliminary review should they have deep concerns.

The deal comes amidst falling car sales across the world as companies have shut down production lines and showrooms to contain the coronavirus outbreak, although some companies are reopening plants as countries ease lockdowns.