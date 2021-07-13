Electric Last Mile signs deal with Chinese EV manufacturer

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. has signed a supply deal with Chinese electric vehicle maker Wuling Motors as the Michigan-based startup looks to roll out its first fleet of delivery vans.
Financial terms of the master purchase agreement with Liuzhou Wuling Automobile Industry Co. were not disclosed. It gives Electric Last Mile long-term access to Wuling's EV components, the company said in a Monday news release. The contract is for five years with automatic renewal each year after unless either party ends the agreement, according to a filing by Electric Last Mile with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
"We believe that this partnership, as a part of our solutions ecosystem model and supplemental to our core vehicle integration and engineering capabilities, will enable us to quickly bring to market, segment-defining and U.S.-made EVs customized to our customers' individual needs and optimized for the qualities that matter most to them: efficiency, reliability and total cost of ownership," James Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Electric Last Mile, said in the release.