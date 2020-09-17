Electric F-150 cost of operations will be nearly half of gasoline truck, Ford says

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story and the headline incorrectly described the savings Ford expects to from its F-150 EV. Executives say the vehicle’s cost of operations will be nearly half that of the current gasoline model.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. executives say the upcoming battery-electric F-150 will be cheaper to operate and more powerful than the current gasoline-powered pickup, addressing two common concerns around electric vehicle ownership two years ahead of its debut.

While the company wouldn't provide specific figures, Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of the Americas and International Markets Group, said the lifetime cost of operations, which excludes the purchase price, of the electric F-150 will be roughly half that of the current-generation vehicle. The lower estimate is based off zero gas and oil usage, low electric charging rates, lower maintenance costs and increased vehicle uptime, Ford said.

In addition, Galhotra said the F-150 EV, due to start production in mid-2022, will boast the fastest 0-to-60-mph time and produce the most torque and horsepower in the nameplate's history. In the absence of an engine, Galhotra also promised a "giant" front trunk, which would mark the first time the F-150 offers significant enclosed storage space.

The new details are part of Ford's effort to position the F-150 EV as a purpose-built work vehicle that can provide numerous benefits to fleet operators as well as traditional retail customers. The automaker has long been the leader in the lucrative full-size pickup market but will face increased competition from EV makers Tesla, Rivian, Nikola and others in the coming years.

"While other electric pickups are competing for lifestyle customers, the all-electric F-150 was designed and engineered for hardworking customers that need a truck to do a job," Galhotra told reporters ahead of an event announcing a standalone assembly facility for the vehicle.