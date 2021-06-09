Detroit 3 will continue to require facial coverings

WASHINGTON -- The Detroit 3 and UAW said Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work. The UAW and the automakers said temperature screening upon entering facilities is expected to be phased out.

Toyota Motor Corp. is among the automakers that has ended temperature checks and entry questionnaires at U.S. plants but it is continuing to require facial coverings.