Detroit 3 will continue to require facial coverings

The joint statement from the UAW and GM, Ford and Stellantis said it was continuing the requirements "out of an abundance of caution."

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- The Detroit 3 and UAW said Wednesday that workers will continue to be required to wear masks in workplaces.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in May that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most instances, including at work. The UAW and the automakers said temperature screening upon entering facilities is expected to be phased out.

Toyota Motor Corp. is among the automakers that has ended temperature checks and entry questionnaires at U.S. plants but it is continuing to require facial coverings.

Related Article
Bosch plans consolidation in Michigan as it develops ‘smart work' office return

Many U.S. employers are still requiring vaccinated workers to wear masks in workplaces.

Volkswagen Grou's U.S. unit said it will "no longer require masks for fully vaccinated employees after June 21, and will continue to follow CDC guidelines." Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. said they had made no changes to their U.S. employee COVID-19 requirements.

The joint statement from the UAW and General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis said it was continuing the requirements "out of an abundance of caution."

The UAW and automakers continue to recommend autoworkers get vaccinated.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW charged with diesel-emissions deceit in France as authorities pursue automakers
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW charged with diesel-emissions deceit in France as authorities pursue automakers
VW charged with diesel-emissions deceit in France as authorities pursue automakers
Lordstown Motors flags cash crisis with ‘going concern’ warning
Lordstown Motors flags cash crisis with ‘going concern’ warning
Ford-backed Solid Power said to be in talks with Decarbonization SPAC
Ford-backed Solid Power said to be in talks with Decarbonization SPAC
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-7-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive