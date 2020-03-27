Days after Roush closure, two employees test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT -- Automotive engineering and prototyping firm Roush said two of its employees in suburban Detroit have tested positive for COVID-19.

The firm closed its operations last Friday in anticipation of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order in response to the crisis. Employees have continued to work from home.

Maureen Crowley, a spokeswoman for Roush, told Automotive News: "Over the weekend two employees from B9 (Building 9) were not feeling well, sought medical attention and ultimately tested positive for the virus."

Both Roush and Ford Motor Co. encouraged individuals who have been in B9 from March 6-20 to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date they were last at the facility.

Ford sent a letter to its team to inform them of the two positive cases at B9. The letter encouraged individuals to practice good hygiene and follow the "stay at home" and social distancing rules. It also told individuals "to seek medical attention if they feel unwell."

B9 is located in Allen Park, Mich. Roush provides engineering, testing and development, prototyping and manufacturing to numerous automotive clients. The work done at Roush is mostly in product development and strict nondisclosure agreements are in place that do not allow Roush to discuss exactly what work is being done at which facility, according to Crowley.

In a statement, Roush said, "First and foremost, in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our employees, our business partners, and their families as we jointly navigate these uncharted waters."

Crowley said that during the temporary closure the facility is being cleaned and disinfected.