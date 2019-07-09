Dakkota Integrated Systems to supply FCA's expanded plant in Detroit

DETROIT -- Auto supplier Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC is expected to announce Tuesday that it will build a new plant employing more than 600 people on former Detroit school properties to serve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' new assembly plant in the city.

Dakkota, the city of Detroit and partners plan to announce the project at the Kettering High School site on Detroit's east side late Tuesday morning, according to an invitation obtained by Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News.

The news comes as the city angles for suppliers to expand in Detroit alongside Fiat Crysler Automobiles' $2.5 billion investment and 5,000 new automotive jobs planned at two east-side plants. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has previously hinted that the city was in talks with logistics and supplier teams to create more jobs on top of FCA's commitment.

Dakkota Integrated Systems was launched in 2001 as a joint venture between majority partner Rush Group LLC, owned by trucking and auto supply entrepreneur Andra Rush, and auto supplier Magna International Inc.

It manages assembly and sequencing of integrated automotive interiors for original equipment manufacturers.

According to a job-opportunity announcement listed on the Detroit at Work website as of Friday, Dakkota would build a $55 million, 600,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres at the Kettering property and nearby Rose Elementary School site. In hiring for the 625 jobs at the Dakkota plant, the supplier will give Detroiters priority the same way FCA has pledged to, the listing said.

The mayor's office declined to comment.

Detroiters interested in getting prioritized access to interviews must get on a list by registering with city employment growth initiative Detroit at Work and attending a job readiness event.

FCA is allowing Detroiters to apply for jobs at its two plants before the general public -- a commitment announced as part of a $35 million community benefits agreement with the city. City Council members including Raquel Castañeda-López have questioned why FCA didn't make a legally binding commitment to ensuring Detroiters got a defined percentage of hires.

Chalkbeat Detroit reported in early June that a deal was "on the table" for Detroit Public Schools Community District to sell Kettering and Rose to the city for $2.6 million.

Kettering closed in 2012 and Rose in 2006 due to declining student enrollment, according to Detroit Public Schools Community District records.

The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (DRBA), an arm of city government, recently purchased the 27.55-acre Kettering High School site at 6101 Van Dyke Ave. and the 6.3-acre former Rose Elementary School at 5830 Field St. for $2.6 million. The Detroit Public Schools Community District Board of Education approved the sale on June 18.

According to a memo to school board members, the DRBA's cash offer was $300,000 above the appraised value of the land and that both buildings would need $24 million in repairs and renovations due to "sustained significant vandalism."

"The future use of the Kettering property is to serve as a light manufacturing/industrial site for Fiat-Chrysler," according to the memo to school board members. "The city is attempting to site these suppliers within close proximity of the plants."

Duggan has hinted in recent weeks that an FCA supplier deal was in the works.

FCA construction

Construction to convert FCA's two Mack Avenue engine plants has been under way for a month.

As part of a wider Southeast Michigan deal, FCA will invest $1.6 billion to convert the idled Mack Avenue Engine Complex to build the next-generation Jeep Grand Cherokee and a new three-row full-size Jeep SUV, starting in late 2020, creating 3,850 new jobs; and will invest $900 million at Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit to update the plant for Dodge Durango and the Wagoneer, creating an expected 1,100 new jobs.

— Kirk Pinho contributed to this report.