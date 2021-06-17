Daimler speeds up shift to EVs, report says

LONDON -- Daimler will accelerate the launch of electric cars slated for the middle of this decade while phasing out fossil-fuel versions as it revamps its electrification strategy, Manager Magazin reported on Thursday.

Many of the EVs the German automaker has planned for 2024 or 2025 will be moved forward a year and their fossil-fuel equivalents will be dropped from the lineup, the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

According to the magazine, Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius would like to announce the changes before the summer break this year and hold a capital markets day.