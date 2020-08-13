Daimler settles U.S. probe into diesel emissions

BERLIN -- Daimler reached an agreement to settle U.S. proceedings relating to investigations into software to cheat diesel emissions tests that will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, the German carmaker said Thursday.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars said it expects an impact on its free cash flow over the next three years as a result, with the main impact within the next 12 months.

"With the proposed settlements, the company takes an important step towards legal certainty with respect to various diesel proceedings in the United States," it said in a statement.