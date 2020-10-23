Daimler lifts 2020 profit outlook as Mercedes margins rebound

Reuters

FRANKFURT -- Daimler raised its 2020 profit outlook on Friday as a 24 percent jump in demand for luxury cars in China in the third quarter helped to turn around margins at its Mercedes-Benz cars division.

The adjusted return on sales at Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans rose to 9.4 percent during the quarter, up from 7 percent a year earlier and above the minus 1.5 percent margin in the second quarter.

In a statement Daimler said it now expected full-year earnings before interest and taxes to reach prior-year levels, compared with the previous expectation of a drop in earnings. It anticipates markedly higher industrial free cash flow but also warned that group revenue will decline significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company's adjusted EBIT rose to 3.48 billion euros ($4.11 billion) in the third  quarter, up from 3.14 billion euros in the year-earlier period. Daimler released preliminary results last week.

However, quarterly deliveries of Mercedes Benz cars and vans were down 4 percent as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on demand, prompting Daimler to reiterate that it expects group unit sales and revenue in 2020 to be significantly lower than the previous year.

Daimler said it sold 45,000 hybrid and electric cars in the third quarter and expects sales to rise in the fourth quarter. These cars delivered a positive contribution to margin and would allow the automaker to meet European Union emissions goals.

Daimler targets an adjusted EBIT margin of between 4.5 percent and 5.5 percent for the full year for its car and van operations. The margin goal for the heavy trucks division, one of the world’s largest producers of commercial vehicles, is between 1 percent and 2 percent.

CEO Ola Kallenius has made progress in restoring confidence among investors that his deepened restructuring push is gaining traction after a bumpy start.

Kallenius wants the company to put less emphasis on volume and more on improving returns in the midst of a costly shift to electric vehicles.

Daimler's more upbeat earnings outlook adds to evidence of a global auto industry recovery after automakers including BMW and Tesla posted better-than-expected third-quarter figures. Renault on Friday reported sales that topped estimates.

Daimler navigated the steepest industry slump since World War II  better than feared mainly because of a swift rebound in its largest market China. The country is set to be the first globally to bounce back to 2019 volume levels, albeit only by 2022, according to researchers including S&P Global Ratings.

Daimler noted that its outlook is based on economies averting further lockdowns. Countries including Germany and France, where Daimler runs factories, are experiencing record infections as governments scramble for an adequate response.

Bloomberg contributed to this report

