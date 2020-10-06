Daimler to cut fixed costs by more than 20% by 2025

FRANKFURT -- Daimler said Tuesday it will cut fixed costs, capital expenditures and R&D spending by more than 20 percent by 2025 compared with 2019 levels as part of a strategy overhaul to reposition Mercedes-Benz.
By 2025, Mercedes-Benz is aiming for a return on sales within a mid to high single-digit range, even under unfavourable market conditions, the carmaker said.
The company’s ambition is to achieve a double-digit margin in a strong market environment, Daimler said in a statement.
Among other issues investors are looking for clarity on at Daimler’s capital markets day:
- Update on electric and hybrid model rollouts to meet stricter emissions regulations
- Restructuring talks over job cuts and streamlining of automaker’s factory network
- Weeding out complexity across the Mercedes vehicle lineup by axing slow-selling model variants
- Expansion in China through more cooperation with top shareholder Geely and joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp.
- Future of alliance with Renault and Nissan Motor Co.
Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.
This is a developing story and will be updated.