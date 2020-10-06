Daimler to cut fixed costs by more than 20% by 2025

Wire reports
Bloomberg

Almost one year after he was appointed Daimler CEO, Ola Kallenius has warned that the automaker has no quick fixes.

FRANKFURT -- Daimler said Tuesday it will cut fixed costs, capital expenditures and R&D spending by more than 20 percent by 2025 compared with 2019 levels as part of a strategy overhaul to reposition Mercedes-Benz.

By 2025, Mercedes-Benz is aiming for a return on sales within a mid to high single-digit range, even under unfavourable market conditions, the carmaker said.

The company’s ambition is to achieve a double-digit margin in a strong market environment, Daimler said in a statement.

Among other issues investors are looking for clarity on at Daimler’s capital markets day:

  • Update on electric and hybrid model rollouts to meet stricter emissions regulations
  • Restructuring talks over job cuts and streamlining of automaker’s factory network
  • Weeding out complexity across the Mercedes vehicle lineup by axing slow-selling model variants
  • Expansion in China through more cooperation with top shareholder Geely and joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp.
  • Future of alliance with Renault and Nissan Motor Co.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

