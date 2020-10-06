Daimler to cut fixed costs by more than 20% by 2025

FRANKFURT -- Daimler said Tuesday it will cut fixed costs, capital expenditures and R&D spending by more than 20 percent by 2025 compared with 2019 levels as part of a strategy overhaul to reposition Mercedes-Benz.

By 2025, Mercedes-Benz is aiming for a return on sales within a mid to high single-digit range, even under unfavourable market conditions, the carmaker said.

The company’s ambition is to achieve a double-digit margin in a strong market environment, Daimler said in a statement .

Among other issues investors are looking for clarity on at Daimler’s capital markets day:

Update on electric and hybrid model rollouts to meet stricter emissions regulations

Restructuring talks over job cuts and streamlining of automaker’s factory network

Weeding out complexity across the Mercedes vehicle lineup by axing slow-selling model variants

Expansion in China through more cooperation with top shareholder Geely and joint-venture partner BAIC Motor Corp.

Future of alliance with Renault and Nissan Motor Co.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.