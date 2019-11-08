Daimler to cut 1,100 managing positions worldwide, report says

Reuters
Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius is due to give a strategy update, which could include cost measures, later this month.

FRANKFURT -- Daimler will cut 1,100 leadership positions worldwide, or about 10 percent of its management, a German daily paper said.

The job cuts are part of sweeping cost reductions planned by CEO Ola Kallenius, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Friday.

The paper cited as its source a newsletter circulated by the company's works council.

A spokesman for Daimler's works council declined to comment.

Kallenius is due to give a strategy update later this month.

Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler said it was working on a cost analysis so that the car, truck and bus maker can remain competitive going forward.

Details will be revealed during the automaker's capital markets day on Nov. 14.

"We are in constructive talks with employee representatives and cannot comment on speculation," Daimler said.

