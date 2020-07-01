Daimler CEO warns of ‘drastic’ pay cuts, deeper restructuring

CHRISTOPH RAUWALD
Bloomberg
A worker assembles a Mercedes-Benz vehicle
BLOOMBERG

FRANKFURT -- Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius said the maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles and the industry as a whole faces painful cutbacks to overcome the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus outbreak will force manufacturers to do more significant restructuring than they planned before the crisis erupted, Kallenius said Wednesday during a webcast hosted by the German manufacturer’s main labor union, IG Metall.

The “significantly harsher reality” for the industry following COVID-19 will necessitate “drastic” salary cuts, with Daimler executives facing bigger reductions than rank-and-file workers, Kallenius said. The adjustments are necessary to protect Daimler’s financial condition and safeguard huge investments in future technologies, he said.

The virus outbreak shuttered factories and showrooms across the globe, exacerbating Daimler’s struggle to execute a deep restructuring announced last year. Kallenius indicated in April that the planned measures might not be enough in light of the dramatic market contraction. The company and its peers Volkswagen Group and BMW are bracing for second-quarter losses.

Daimler’s plan issued in November called for cutting its workforce by more than 10,000 to slash 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) from personnel spending by 2022. Another 10,000 jobs could be axed through 2025, Automobilwoche, a sister publication to Automotive News, reported last month, citing unidentified company sources. Daimler, which had about 299,000 employees at the end of 2019, called the report speculation.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Tesla's market value passes Toyota on Wall Street
Tesla's market value passes Toyota on Wall Street
Ten years after IPO, a look back at Tesla's extaordinary decade
Ten years after IPO, a look back at Tesla's extaordinary decade
Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust Ghosn
Nissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust Ghosn
Digital Edition
Automotive News 6-29-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-15-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters