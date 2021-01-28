Daimler 2020 operating profit beats guidance, forecasts

Daimler said Thursday that a strong fourth quarter helped it post better-than-expected 2020 group operating profit and that it was optimistic for 2021.

Group earnings before interest and taxes for 2020 came to 6.6 billion euros ($8 billion), above consensus for 5.25 billion euros, the automaker said, citing preliminary figures .

"Given the development of successful cost discipline continued in the fourth quarter and expected good underlying demand, Daimler also anticipates a positive business development in 2021," the company said.

The Stuttgart-based maker of Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks said that the current shortages in semiconductors and the COVID-19 disruptions would probably impact the first quarter.

Daimler will release complete fourth-quarter figures and more detailed 2021 guidance on Feb. 18.