Chinese EV battery supplier wins Michigan tax breaks for $2.4B plant

Gotion's approval for a Renaissance Zone would help defray the cost of the factory, a development it says would create 2,350 jobs over the next decade.

RACHEL WATSON
Crain's Detroit Business
Jim Chapman, Green Township supervisor
An empty tract of land that encompasses the Big Rapids Airport Industrial Park is part of the 19 parcels across 523 acres on which Gotion Inc. plans to build a battery plant over the next decade.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of Michigan townships and Mecosta County gave battery supplier Gotion Inc. the go-ahead on a property-tax-free Renaissance Zone for its proposed $2.4 billion battery plant near Big Rapids.

Leaders in Green Township, Big Rapids Township and Mecosta County voted unanimously Monday evening to send the Renaissance Zone application, prepared by economic development group The Right Place, to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The application proposes to create a 30-year Renaissance Zone free from property taxes on 523 acres spanning both townships.

A date has not yet been set for the MEDC's Michigan Strategic Fund to consider the Renaissance Zone application.

Gotion, a Chinese subsidiary headquartered in Silicon Valley, makes electronics, battery packs and other energy storage technology for EVs. Volkswagen Group is its parent company's largest shareholder, with a 26.5 percent stake.

The company has not yet said which automaker the new plant would be supplying.

Related Article
EV battery maker Gotion eyes Michigan for new plant

Gotion's approval for a Renaissance Zone would help defray the cost of the factory, a development it says would create 2,350 jobs over the next decade. Designating the area as a Renaissance Zone would save Gotion an estimated $13 million in property taxes annually, according to the application.

Township and county leaders said the project would be pivotal for Big Rapids.

Randy Thelen, CEO of The Right Place, said in an emailed statement that he was encouraged by Monday's "yes" vote.

"We are encouraged to receive support tonight from Green Charter Township, Big Rapids Charter Township and Mecosta County regarding the Renaissance Zone designation for Gotion's multibillion-dollar investment in the area," he said in the statement.

"As well, we applaud all our community partners who have invested time and resources to champion this effort. There are still numerous steps to be taken before this project becomes a certainty, but this is a terrific start toward positioning the region at the center of West Michigan's growing mobility and EV sector."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM eases up on return-to-office mandate after outcry
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM logo
GM eases up on return-to-office mandate after outcry
BorgWarner hydrogen technology
Suppliers are beginning to join Toyota's hydrogen combustion crusade
The 2005 Dodge Dakota had its world premiere at the 2004 Chicago Auto Show. The Dakota was dropped in 2011, but the midsize market is tempting to Ram.
Ram weighs return of midsize pickup
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-26-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive