Chinese EV battery supplier wins Michigan tax breaks for $2.4B plant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pair of Michigan townships and Mecosta County gave battery supplier Gotion Inc. the go-ahead on a property-tax-free Renaissance Zone for its proposed $2.4 billion battery plant near Big Rapids.

Leaders in Green Township, Big Rapids Township and Mecosta County voted unanimously Monday evening to send the Renaissance Zone application, prepared by economic development group The Right Place, to the Michigan Economic Development Corp. The application proposes to create a 30-year Renaissance Zone free from property taxes on 523 acres spanning both townships.

A date has not yet been set for the MEDC's Michigan Strategic Fund to consider the Renaissance Zone application.

Gotion, a Chinese subsidiary headquartered in Silicon Valley, makes electronics, battery packs and other energy storage technology for EVs. Volkswagen Group is its parent company's largest shareholder, with a 26.5 percent stake.

The company has not yet said which automaker the new plant would be supplying.